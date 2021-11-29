Cloud storage services startup Digiboxx raises $1.5 mn

File storage and sharing or cloud storage services startup Digiboxx has raised USD 1.5 million in pre-series-A funding round led by Chandigarh-headquartered Capgro Fund. The company, started in 2020 December, will use the fund for expanding product portfolio and talent. The maiden funding values the firm at USD 15 million.









Within a year of operations, it has secured more than 1 million users. Its a digital file storage, sharing and data management solution and it allows individuals as well as small businesses to store personal and work data. Digiboxx is supporting eight regional languages and plans to launch in other regional languages, soon.

New Delhi: Jade Forest, a non-alcoholic beverages brand, has raised USD 1 million in a round led by the Mumbai Angels Network. The funds will be used for further geographical expansion and launch into the ready-to-drink beverage segment, the firm launched in August 2019. The company had raised a seed round of USD 250,000 in November 2020.

Jade Forest is a premium non-alcoholic beverage brand that has created a range of drinks by mixing botanicals that preserve their most authentic and raw form. It has five products and are available in over 23 cities.

Hyderabad: Investment advisory Savart has raised nearly USD 549,000 from Beenext, the Singaporean venture capital firm, Yatra Angel Network and Jupiter neobank founder Jitendra Gupta. While Beenext infused Rs 3 crore, Yatra Angel invested Rs 84 lakh and Gupta the remaining, said the startup which is already backed investors like Ajay Batra of Venture Fastrack, the Wadhwani Foundation and Narayan Shadagopan.

Savart intends to use these funds to develop its AI-based investment-research algorithm, fuel expansion into Canada, grow its client base and general corporate purposes. Savart was launched in 2017 with the aim to assist investors build long-term wealth without compromising on their aspirations and passions and uses automated AI & ML based investment research platform.