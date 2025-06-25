IndiaBonds Raises ₹32.5 Crore in Maiden Funding Round to Transform Bond Investing in India

IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP), has secured ₹32.5 crore ($3.77 million) in its first-ever external funding round, signaling a major leap for India’s fixed-income fintech landscape.

Founded by Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka, IndiaBonds has been entirely bootstrapped for over four years, quietly building a robust, transparent, and tech-driven platform for bond investing in India. This fresh capital infusion marks the beginning of an aggressive scale-up journey aimed at making fixed-income products as accessible as mutual funds or equities for Indian investors.

The round was led by a select group of marquee investors from the finance and technology sectors, who bring not just capital, but decades of strategic experience scaling digital and financial ecosystems.

“We’ve raised this friends and associates round from individuals who will help us grow intelligently,” said Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds. “They believe in our mission to democratize the bond market and see the massive, untapped potential in India’s fixed-income space. We are thrilled to have their support as we prepare to scale.”







Breaking the Myths Around Bond Investing

IndiaBonds aims to bust the myth that bond investing is complex or exclusive. With a user-friendly digital platform, the company offers access to corporate bonds, government securities, digital fixed deposits, and other fixed-income instruments. The platform empowers retail and institutional investors alike to discover, evaluate, and invest with ease, backed by real-time data, transparency, and advanced tools like the Bond Yield Calculator and a comprehensive Bond Directory.

The platform has rapidly earned a reputation for simplifying what was once a high-barrier market, becoming a go-to choice for both first-time and seasoned investors looking for stable returns and predictable income.

Strategic Growth Without Institutional Capital—For Now

Goenka noted that the company is focused on hyper-growth through smart scaling before raising institutional capital. “We’re likely to look at institutional funding sometime next year. Right now, we’re laser-focused on growth and innovation.”

IndiaBonds’ vision—“A Bond in Every Hand”—is closer to reality than ever. With this funding, the company plans to enhance its tech stack, expand investor reach, and broaden its product offering, potentially reshaping how India views fixed-income investing.

From building India’s first public bond directory to simplifying bond yield calculations, IndiaBonds is not just a fintech—it’s a bondtech pioneer.