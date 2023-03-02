Matrimony app Betterhalf raises USD 8.5 mn funding from FinSight Ventures, Instagram co-founder, others

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
Betterhalf, a matrimony app for urban Indians, has raised USD 8.5 million in funding from FinSight Ventures and various investors including Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram, Arash Ferdowsi, co-founder of Dropbox and others.



The other key investors who participated in the round included Rebel Fund, Nurture Ventures, Leonis Investissement, Derek Callow (Ex CMO of Bumble), Scott Belsky (Founder of Behance), Brendan O’Driscoll (Ex Product Head of Spotify), Manik Gupta (Ex-CPO or chief product officer of Uber), Punit Soni (Ex CPO of Flipkart), and Ravish Naresh (co-founder and CEO of Khatabook).

Betterhalf, in a statement, said it has raised USD 8.5 million in funding from FinSight Ventures (Bumble ex-investor), Instagram co-founder as well as others. Betterhalf, said it is “uniquely positioned as a new-age matrimony platform” and “envisions building a super app unicorn of Indian matrimony and full-stack tech-enabled wedding services as the company’s growth pillars”. “Betterhalf is on a sharp growth trajectory in online matchmaking, full-stack tech-enabled wedding planning services and Astrology services as AstroZodiac’ launched recently,” the statement said.


