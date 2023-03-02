NoBroker raises USD 5 mn from Google

Unicorn proptech startup NoBroker has raised USD 5 million from technology major Google as part of its expansion plan. NoBroker has bagged funding from Google, which joins existing investors General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Moore Strategic Ventures in its Series E round, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.









In November 2021, NoBroker.com raised USD 210 million from investors, including General Atlantic and Tiger global to expand its business across 50 cities. The Series E funding round was led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures. NoBroker platform helps in renting, buying, selling, home services, financial services to society management services through NoBrokerHood.

“One of the key areas where we will leverage this partnership will be to build unique solutions that help simplify the lives of the residents of NoBrokerHood societies. Our objective is to aggressively grow and reach 1 lakh societies in the next few years,” said Akhil Gupta, Cofounder and Chief Technology and Product Officer of NoBroker.com. The company, which started operations in 2013, has raised nearly USD 370 million so far.

“NoBroker is committed towards democratising a user’s real estate journey. We are delighted to partner with Google in our endeavour to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users,” said Amit Agarwal, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, NoBroker.com. Google and NoBroker will collaborate to enhance user experience and work towards making the entire real estate journey of a user – from finding a home to living in a housing society, a seamless experience, the statement said.

“We have seen increasing demand for people wanting to rent and buy houses in gated communities. It is an opportune time to build solutions that would elevate society living experience for residents and this partnership will help us achieve this goal faster,” said Saurabh Garg, Cofounder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com. NoBroker currently operates in six cities–Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune while NoBrokerHood operates in five additional cities of Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.