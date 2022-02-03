Scrut Automation raises USD 3 mn from Lightspeed, Endiya Partners

IT firm Scrut Automation on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million in seed funding from Lightspeed and Endiya Partners. The company plans to use the fund to expand operations in the US, EU and Asia, enhance automation capabilities and create the largest marketplace for information security resources like auditors, subject matter experts and penetration testers, it said in a statement.









“We have seen an unprecedented rise in consciousness around the information security compliance in the past few years across the globe. “Our client base is growing and this funding from Lightspeed and Endiya Partners comes at an opportune time as we look at expanding our operations into other geographies,” Scrut co-founder Kush Kaushik said.

With strong existing traction across markets and an office in India, Scrut Automation’s future plans include expanding operations and hiring in the US and other global markets, the statement said. According to a report by Gartner, information security compliance is taking a center stage in most software ecosystems, global end-user spend on the information.

“We are excited to back the Scrut team given their deep combined experience of over 10 years in information security and compliance management with over 3,000 assessments across every imaginable compliance use case. “We are confident that their full-stack compliance and security offering will help fast-growing companies globally accelerate revenue growth,” Lightspeed partner Dev Khare said.