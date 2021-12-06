Sense bags USD 50 mn in Series D led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Sense, an AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform, has raised $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the San Francisco headquartered startup said on December 6. The latest financing round has raised the valuation of the HR tech startup to USD 500 mln. The capital exercise comes nearly five months after its Series C fundraise of USD 16 mln. Sense has, so far, raised $90 million from investors such as Accel, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Avataar Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Signia Venture Partners.









The funding comes a few months after $16 million Series C round in June 2021. Sense has, so far, raised $90 million from investors such as Accel, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Avataar Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Signia Venture Partners.

“Sense’s founding mission to equip companies to engage with best-fit talent both quickly and effectively is more important than ever. Our work with hundreds of companies in the past year alone has enabled them to build great teams and compete for talent amid the pandemic,” Anil Dharni, CEO of Sense, said in a statement.

The startup said it has achieved a record year of business growth, more than doubling company revenue, doubling employee headcount, boosting enterprise deal size by 70%, and achieving a net retention rate exceeding 130%. The company is planning to use the proceeds for international expansion, with the focus on high-growth markets such as Western Europe, it said. The startup has around 185 employees across its San Francisco headquarters and its Bengaluru office.

The funds will also be utilised to ramp up go-to-market strategy and increase awareness with companies that hire at scale across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and retail.