India’s startup universe has seen massive surge in funding over the last few days. The venture capital inflow between September 27 and October 2 exceeded USD 1 billion mark, riding high on the funding boost to unicorns like Meesho, Vedantu and Ola Electric. During this period, over 31 deals were clinched with the an approx fundraise of USD 1.1 billion excluding undisclosed funds. The funding has surpassed last week’s total funding which amounted to over USD 800 million.









Here’s the weekly funding roundup of Indian startups for first week of October (Sep 27- October 01)

Social commerce platform Meesho raised $570 million at a valuation of $4.9 billion led by Fidelity and B Capital Group.

Ola Electric raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank, and others at a valuation of $3 billion.

Vedantu, the pioneer in LIVE online tutoring, announces US$100 million in their Series E round, led by Singapore based impact investing fund ABC World Asia.

Debt platform CredAvenue raised USD 90 million (about Rs 667.4 crore) in the first funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Fintech startup Capital Float bagged $50 million from Lightrock India, others.

Digital health startup MFine on Wednesday said it has raised USD 48 million (about Rs 356.1 crore) in funding, co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT.

Bijnis, a B2B marketplace for manufacturers, has raised $30 million in a Series B financing round led by Westbridge Capital.

Fintech startup The Money Club raised $1.7 million from SOSV and Venture Catalysts.

Tech startup PredictiVu raised $1.5 million led by Market Xcel Data Matrix.

Customer communication platform Exotel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 35 million (about Rs 259.5 crore) in funding

Astrome, a 5G wireless deep-tech startup, has raised USD 3.4 million in a round led by IAN Fund, Urania Ventures (Germany) and Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder, Cognizant.

Edtech firm 88academics on Monday said it has raised equity financing of about USD 3 million (about Rs 22.1 crore) in funding, led by Aarin Capital Partners.

Health insurance distribution startup Loop Health has raised USD 12 million (around Rs 88 crore) in a funding round led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst.

Bengaluru-based hospitality chain VRO Hospitality on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22.5 crore) in Series-A funding.

New Delhi based InsurTech start up SafeTree has raised 1 million in its seed funding round from angel investors Shams Ahmed Parvaz and Faiz Shams.

Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm on Tuesday said it has received Rs 255 crore infusion from Trifecta Leaders Fund and others.

Tech startup Manch Technologies raised $1.1 million led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

Diagnostic lab chain Sterling Accuris secured $34 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia

We Founder Circle (WFC) – a startup investment platform, in continuation to its mission to fund early-stage start-ups, has invested in Pre Series A round raised by Cusmat

Crypto startup Coinshift bagged $2.5 million from Sequoia Capital India and others.

Healthtech startup ConnectedH received $2.3 million in funding round led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India.

Glamyo Health, an Asset Light healthcare start-up operating in the field of elective surgeries has raised USD 3 Mn in Series A.

Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe raised $1 million led by LetsVenture

Akudo, a learning-focused neobank for teenagers in India, on Monday raised USD 4.2 million (about Rs 31 crore) in funding

Fitness startup Alpha Coach raised $1.25 million led by Jani Ventures.

Offshore Startups with India connect

Acceldata, the world’s first enterprise Data Observability Cloud founded by two Indian founders, has raised $35 million in Series B.

US and India-based HR tech startup Leena AI raised $30 million led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced its 180 million Series C financing round