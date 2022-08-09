Languify, a B2B SaaS (Software as a service) startup has raised $180,000 in a seed round led by Titan Capital. The capital will be used to build the company’s core team, product development and growth.

The seed round was also supported by the VC arm of Rohit Bansal & Kunal Bahl, Smile group led by Manish & Ramit Arora, Goel family fund led by Hitesh Bindal, Pawan & Vishwas Goel, Alsisar Impact led by Anuj Sharma, CIIE led by Chintan Bakshi, Sethu Raman, CEO at Bewise, Anand Lakra, Partner at JS, Mridula Chettri, CEO of Inmovidutech. Additionally, Sourabh Chourasia, and Arjun Mallya, also participated in the round.

Founded in January 2021 by Lokap, Shivam, and Mohak Sahu, Languify started as an IIT-Bombay-based startup trying to solve the problem of lack of personalized interaction between the students and teachers. They also got support from their college professor Parag Bhargava who now serves as a mentor and core member of the company. Paras had been teaching at IITs for more than 25 years. He felt that a ton of students lack communication skills which impact their careers. This is how Languify got started.



Expressing their happiness to receive funds, Lokap Sahu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Languify said: “We are grateful for the trust our investors have shown in Languify and the team. With the funds received, we are looking forward to expanding our team and scaling our technology to the best. We are also looking forward to establishing early tractions, revenues and scaling the product.”









Languify provides Interactive-AI-based solutions to businesses by automating their human-led learning workflows at 1/10th of the cost and time for Edutech & HR tech domains. Some of the tasks they do are automating homework, quizzes, screening candidates and mock interviews. Through this service, businesses earn more revenue and save more operations costs with Languify. They have a rich pipeline of clients looking to cut costs while increasing their product`s value proposition.

“With this investment, we hope to help Languify scale their solution for students and professionals across India that are struggling with language and self-confidence. Languify is going to be a very important tool in helping the youth and setting them on par with everyone else worldwide”, Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, told the media.

According to the founders, their clients get more than Rs 100 worth of value for every rupee they spend with Languify. With such an advantageous proposition in these recession-like times, businesses especially ed-tech/HR Tech companies are jumping on to collaborate with the platform.

“Team Languify’ being driven by such a passionate leader with a deeply invested team, made me extremely keen to be a part of it,” said Sethu Raman, CEO, Bewise. “Their cutting-edge approach to incremental change and improving learning behaviour is a unique viewpoint. Indeed their impact-driven mission to enable people to improve their communication skills made me believe in this valuable product.”

Languify is also in talks with UpGrad, Harappa etc to integrate their application. The team said they are looking for further funding to expand and grow faster.