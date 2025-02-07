LegUp Secures ₹2 Cr from BlueBridge Capital to Transform Caregiving with AI-Powered Tech

Caregiving tech startup LegUp has raised ₹2 crore (~$250K) in a pre-seed funding round led by Bluebridge Capital. This is the company’s first official investment since its inception in May 2024. Before this, it had been bootstrapped. The funding will accelerate technology development, product expansion, and nationwide scaling, positioning LegUp as a leader in India’s rapidly growing caregiving sector.

Bridging the Gap Between Families and Caregivers

LegUp is revolutionizing the caregiving industry with a tech-driven platform that connects families with trained and verified caregivers for baby care, elder care, and companion services. The platform has onboarded 10,000+ skilled caregivers and is experiencing 40% month-over-month revenue growth, reflecting the growing demand for trusted caregiving solutions.

With the fresh capital, LegUp plans to launch two mobile apps—a customer-facing app for seamless service bookings and a caregiver app for job opportunities and professional support. It will expand its service offerings to include geriatric care and concierge services. It will enhance AI-driven recruitment technology for better caregiver matching. By the end of 2025, it will scale operations beyond Bengaluru to major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi.

A Market Poised for Explosive Growth

The childcare sector in India is projected to surpass $25.8 billion by 2030, growing at a 5% CAGR. Meanwhile, the elderly care market, valued at $7 billion, is expected to reach $50 billion by 2030. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), increased investments in the care economy could create 11 million new jobs in India.

LegUp is tapping into this booming market by addressing caregiving services’ fragmented and unstructured nature. It offers families trained caregivers, subscription-based services, and transparent communication.

Speaking on the funding, Ananthu V, Co-Founder of LegUp, said: “This investment is a significant milestone in our mission to transform India’s caregiving landscape. By leveraging technology, we aim to make high-quality caregiving accessible while empowering caregivers with better earnings, job stability, and career growth.”

LegUp’s co-founders, Jerin Mathew and Mahesh Narayanan MS, highlighted their vision: “The rise of nuclear families has created an urgent need for structured caregiving. We are blending technology with human compassion to build a trusted caregiving ecosystem that ensures dignity, comfort, and peace of mind for families and caregivers alike.”

Scaling Up: LegUp’s Vision for 2025 and Beyond

LegUp is currently generating ₹22 lakh in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and aims to reach ₹15 crore in annual revenue in the upcoming fiscal year. After this BlueBridge Capital investment, the startup is also gearing up for another funding round later this year and plans to onboard 1 lakh caregivers across India onto its platform.

With a strong focus on AI-powered solutions, geographic expansion, and new service offerings, LegUp is set to become India’s go-to caregiving platform, bringing professionalism, reliability, and innovation to the care economy.