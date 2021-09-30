NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIM Bangalore, has selected 9 ventures in the final phase of the social program with Capgemini. The program supports not-for-profit tech-enabled ventures solving social problems and impacting areas of Education, Employability and Environment.









“It is very exciting to see the tech-enabled non-profits get ready for the incubation journey at NSRCEL. NSRCEL has been actively empowering the early-stage ventures with initial handholding to support them in achieving their entrepreneurial goals. The increased attention towards social startups is extremely crucial to underline the existing problems.” said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL.

The incubation phase will focus on entrepreneurs getting access to workshops on building their value proposition, impact measurement, leadership capacity building, legal and compliance support, strategic road map for scaling among others along with a grant. Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Academy was engaged during the pre-incubation and will continue to do so in the incubation phase for proficiency building activities.

“The NSRCEL-IIMB-Capgemini partnership project gives zeal to the idea of empowerment using technological innovation. Through our inclusive approach, we will be nurturing social start-ups and innovative products. Presently, we have selected 9 social ventures who will be fostered through our mentoring and guidance. This initiative would set an example of non-profit incubation in India and create a playbook which can be used at other academic institutions and incubation hubs across the country. We believe this partnership will serve as a great platform to encourage entrepreneurial ideas that are sustainable and replicable, spearheading change and creating impact at the ground level”, said Kumar Anurag Pratap, Vice President, CSR – India, Capgemini.

More than 350 applications were received for the Capgemini Social Program. All of them went through a multi-stage screening process and 27 ventures were selected for the pre-incubation. These 27 ventures post their 3-month engagement with NSRCEL and Capgemini pitched to the jury in a two-stage selection process and out of which 9 ventures have been selected to be incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore. These incubated ventures will also receive seed support.

The participants of the NSRCEL Social program will receive continued support after program completion through webinars, masterclasses, guest lectures and workshops.