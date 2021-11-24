Qandle, an HRMS startup, has announced turning profitable. The brand has witnessed a splendid growth of 200+ percent in the calendar year 2021. The startup has been relentlessly working towards making the HR migration in the new normal a smooth experience with the launch of back-to-back new solutions. The brand has already introduced need-based solutions for growing organizations, such as – Qandle Touchless attendance, PeoplePro, EasyBoard, Qanbot etc.

Chayan Mukhopadhyay, Co-founder, and CEO of Qandle, said they always work towards solving the problems faced by the industry with respect to managing, tracking, engaging, and developing their employees, in addition to staying compliant. “Be it touchless attendance, employee engagement or remote monitoring, our unwavering focus to put our customers first has helped us scale through word of mouth.”

Given the aggressive product portfolio expansion, Qandle has been able to widen its client base by 38 percent quarter-on-quarter. Over a period of a little over 3 years, Qandle has already serviced more than 550 customers. In the last 12 months alone, Qandle has completed over 165 new software implementations.

Qandle has been expanding geographically as well, and has successfully set its foot in over 10 new countries beyond the Indian market. Qandle, an All-In-One HR tech Platform, launched in 2018, is a young start-up focused on redesigning the HR software from the employees’ perspective.

Founded by Chayan Mukhopadhyay (Co-Founder and CEO) and Himanshu Aggarwal (Co-Founder and CTO), Qandle distinguishes itself as a comprehensive solution which covers the entire gamut of HR activities – from hire to retire. Qandle is a modular and extremely configurable solution for HRs looking to deliver the next-generation experience to their employees. Qandle offers 22 individual modules.