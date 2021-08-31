Qandle, an all-in-one HR platform, has launched an HR centric forum called PeoplePro. It allows HRs to access all the different documents, and letter formats required for their day-to-day HR operations including – HR letters, templates and job descriptions. The platform reduces the time that HRs exhaust in standardized documents and formats preparation and makes it a to-go work for them.









Chayan Mukhopadhyay, Co-Founder and CEO of Qandle, said PeoplePro is another initiative by Qandle, in line with our goal of automating all the mundane administrative tasks for HRs and enabling them to spend more time on strategic tasks. “There is a lot of good information on the internet, but it is scattered. We are curating all the relevant information for people management in PeoplePro. By making it a community where members can ask for help and share their expertise, we are enabling everyone to learn from the wisdom of the crowd, solve their “people” challenges, and learn from the best practices being followed elsewhere,” he said. “By providing summaries of best-selling books which can help people learn about leadership, management, and communication etc., we are also helping our members become better professionals and any lifelong learner is welcome to join PeoplePro for free.”

PeoplePro also contains summaries of many best-selling business books which any employee which any employee or business leader can learn a lot from, without having to spend a lot of time. Joining the community and accessing these resources is completely free. The platform allows the audience to use the wisdom of the crowd and solve their “people management” problems. It offers HR specific networking opportunities and people given their varied experience can guide others, especially HR aspirations facilitating a healthy exchange of knowledge. More than 30 senior HR professionals have already joined the community while the total number of members in the just launched community is more than 250.

It is extremely relevant for people seeking support in HR operations, including HR professionals, founders and senior leaders, people managers and aspiring HR professionals. However, it’s not limited to them and others too, can access all these resources for free. HRs often spend a disproportionate amount of money in procuring documents like offer letters, appointment letters, performance review templates, onboarding checklists, policy documents etc. With PeoplePro, members can refer to the latest materials and use ready-made formats without having to spend a dime.