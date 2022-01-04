Shiprocket hires Tanmay Kumar as Chief Financial Officer

Strengthening its leadership team, Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, has appointed Tanmay Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). At the company’s helm, Tanmay will be leading the Finance, legal and Secretarial teams at Shiprocket. Working closely with the founders to build long-term business strategies, he will also oversee Investor Relations, Fundraising, and M & A.









Tanmay brings over 22 years of experience in FMCG and Retail. He has worked with leading consumer-centric brands, including PepsiCo, Yum! Brands, Spencer’s, and Burger King India. His leadership experience spans across areas like New Market Development, leading Greenfield & Brownfield Projects, Commercial Business Planning, and Financial Controls. He not only has the experience of launching a business from the ground up to IPO readiness at Burgerking but also at scaled organizations such as PepsiCo & Yum!. He also accessed stock markets in a listed company environment at Spencer’s.

Tanmay intends to help Shiprocket pursue a path of aggressive organic and inorganic growth by improving/introducing processes that drive efficiency across the business ecosystem while also building significant shareholder value. On the back of his stellar leadership experience, Tanmay has been recognized as ‘The Most Innovative CFO in Retail’ by Silver Feather Awards 2021 and received the ‘Indian Achievers Award for Business Leadership’ by India Achievers Forum.

Shiprocket’s CEO & Co-founder, Saahil Goel said, “At Shiprocket, we have always been at the forefront of innovation. Striving to revolutionize the logistics sector, we have successfully launched unmatched logistics solutions to serve our customers more seamlessly than ever before. To maintain this stellar growth trajectory, we have onboarded Tanmay, who comes with rich experience in managing various domains and has worked with renowned organizations in the past. Given his remarkable skills and achievements, he will be the right fit for this role and catapult Shiprocket’s growth to new heights.”

Tanmay Kumar, CFO of Shiprocket, said, “Shiprocket is working towards democratizing digital commerce by making it open and simple. Having built a complete post-checkout suite of products and tools for retailers, the company now has a tremendous advantage driven by the huge data leverage accrued to it. I am excited to be a part of this team. We will facilitate organic and inorganic growth by improving/introducing processes that drive efficiency and build on our strengths. I am looking forward to leading the team at Shiprocket. We will channelize resources towards organization & systems capability building to organically grow. The focus will be on opportunities that enhance our moat and build a full stack of post-buy enablement for all direct commerce in order to grow significant shareholder value.

Reaching 29,000+ pin codes with 17+ courier partners and Shiprocket today powers over $2B of GMV through its network and processes nearly 2.5 shipments every second from over 250,000 sellers. It is the largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs in the country.