Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar quits amid Zomato funding talks

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar quits amid Zomato funding talks

Business

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar quits amid Zomato funding talks

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Saurabh Kumar, one of the co-founders of soft bank-backed Grofers, is exiting the online grocery platform. Company co-founder and chief executive Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“I’ve known @skgrofers for 14 years and I’ve spent the last 8 years building @grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight,” he said. While Kumar will not be actively involved with Grofers anymore, he will continue being a shareholder and board member.



“He will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company. This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday,” Dhindsa wrote in a blog post. “I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride.”

“Over the last 6 months, SK had been yearning to invest in his own personal evolution – to grow beyond a growth driver to become a designer, enabler and coach. And diving deeper has convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on, if he can build on it from scratch,” he added

Kumar’s exit comes at a time when food delivery app Zomato is planning to invest $100 million in the e-grocery store. Launched in 2014 by by Dhindsa and Kumar, Grofers along with Tata-owned BigBasket are the largest players in the space currently.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World's first flying electric car takes test flight in Australia

World’s first flying electric race car takes test flight in Australia
By June 18, 2021
IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids

IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids
By June 18, 2021
Seed industry raises flag on illegal cultivation of HT-Bt cotton, asks govt to take action

Seed industry raises flag on illegal cultivation of HT-Bt cotton, asks govt to take action
By June 18, 2021
CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”

Health

CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market

Cryptocurrency

Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market
To Top
Loading...