Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar quits amid Zomato funding talks

Saurabh Kumar, one of the co-founders of soft bank-backed Grofers, is exiting the online grocery platform. Company co-founder and chief executive Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“I’ve known @skgrofers for 14 years and I’ve spent the last 8 years building @grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight,” he said. While Kumar will not be actively involved with Grofers anymore, he will continue being a shareholder and board member.









“He will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company. This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday,” Dhindsa wrote in a blog post. “I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride.”

“Over the last 6 months, SK had been yearning to invest in his own personal evolution – to grow beyond a growth driver to become a designer, enabler and coach. And diving deeper has convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on, if he can build on it from scratch,” he added

Kumar’s exit comes at a time when food delivery app Zomato is planning to invest $100 million in the e-grocery store. Launched in 2014 by by Dhindsa and Kumar, Grofers along with Tata-owned BigBasket are the largest players in the space currently.