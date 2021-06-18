Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids

IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids

Business

IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids

Press Trust of India
Published on

IDBI Bank plans to divest its stake in Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (Arcil) and has invited bids from interested parties. “IDBI Bank intends to sell 6,23,23,800 equity shares, constituting approximately 19.18 per cent of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd held by IDBI Bank,” it said in a notice.



The last date for submission of expression of interest (EoI) is June 25, 2021. The LIC-controlled private sector lender said it reserves the right to withdraw from the process and to accept or reject any or all offers at any stage of the process without assigning any reasons thereof. Arcil was incorporated in 2002 and is owned by banks like SBI, IDBI, ICICI, PNB and strategic foreign investors such as Avenue India Resurgence Pte Ltd.

Also read: Seed industry raises flag on illegal cultivation of HT-Bt cotton, asks govt to take action

Since its inception, Arcil has resolved over Rs 780 billion (Rs 78,000 crore) worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) acquired from Indian banks and financial institutions, according to its website.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World's first flying electric car takes test flight in Australia

World’s first flying electric race car takes test flight in Australia
By June 18, 2021
IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids

IDBI Bank plans stake sale in Asset Reconstruction Company, invites bids
By June 18, 2021
Seed industry raises flag on illegal cultivation of HT-Bt cotton, asks govt to take action

Seed industry raises flag on illegal cultivation of HT-Bt cotton, asks govt to take action
By June 18, 2021
CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”

Health

CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market

Cryptocurrency

Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market
To Top
Loading...