Startups are new normal, rapid digitalisation bringing fresh opportunities: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Startups are the new normal, and represent the new reality emerging out of the deep structural changes in the Indian economy ushered by proactive policies and reforms, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.









This was stated by the minister in response to one of the questions posed by a student during his presentation on ‘New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities’ at the NIRMA University, Ahmedabad. “Startups are not a fashion these days, they are the new normal. They are the new reality emerging out of the deep structural changes in the Indian economy ushered by the proactive policies and reforms initiated by the Narendra Modi Government over the last eight years,” Chandrasekhar said.

During the interaction, the minister also outlined the opportunities that lie ahead for youngsters as India marches forward, a release said on Monday. He mentioned the rapid digitalisation ushered during the Covid pandemic has opened new opportunities for India in general and young Indians in particular, according to the release.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he would be connecting and interacting with startups, entrepreneurs and students at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Vadodara and Anand.