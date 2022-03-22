Struct Finance secures USD 3.9 mln to enable structured products on DeFi

DeFi protocol Struct Finance announced the closure of a $3.9 million seed round to develop the tools that will allow the ecosystem to customize, compose, and invest in decentralized structured products. A total of twenty-four top name companies have taken part in the funding round for Struct Finance, as follows: Antler, Arcanum Capital, Assymetries Technologies, Avalaunch,









AVentures Dao, Bison Fund, Bixin Ventures, Blizzard Fund, Double Peak, FBG Capital, Finality Capital Partners, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Keychain Capital, Lancer Capital, Lucidblue, MC Ventures, QCP Capital, SCC Investments, Skyvision Capital, Spark Digital, Wintermute, Woodstock, Zokyo, and 0xVentures. Struct Finance will use this fresh injection of capital to build out the tools for institutions to easily customize their interest rate products and compose them with options to construct structured products that are better suited to the profiles of different investors.

“Struct Finance marks our first DeFi Investment into the AVAX Ecosystem. Through the leadership of Louis, Ersin and Miguel, we believe Struct Finance will set the gold standard of templated smart contracts. Thus, allowing people to easily release their own structured financial products either on AVAX or various other ecosystems. Double Peak Group is very excited to be a part of this journey in bringing mainstream adoption to DeFi and in the long term, support a multichain future for Struct Finance.” – Galen Law-Kun, Founding Partner – Double Peak

“As crypto markets mature and DeFi takes root, the need for sophisticated instruments which are capable of supporting the demands of institutional and retail investors becomes paramount. Struct not only offers this, but also allows users to compose existing instruments together, opening an endless array of strategies. The team behind Struct has done nothing but build and execute around these novel concepts, and it’s an honour to be able to support them on their journey.” Mark Stanwyck, Co-Founder, Avalaunch.

“As new capital enters the market, the need for customized structured products will keep growing. Struct Finance is building the core pillars to enable creation of such customized structured products and we are impressed by Struct’s expertise to simplify complex on-chain transactions. We deeply believe Struct will be the go-to platform for all structured products on Avalanche and are thrilled to back the brilliant team.” – Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner and CIO at Woodstock

“IVC is thrilled to support Struct Finance’s pioneering vision to introduce and institute structured products within the booming DeFi ecosystem.” Brian Lu, Founding Partner at IVC

“As Defi goes to the next level, the market for derivatives will grow significantly in the future, and the Struct Finance team has the right products to fit the market needs. We are delighted to support this very promising team.” – Jingcheng Li, Managing Director at FBG Capital

“We are excited by the innovation taking place with Struct and its utility across the Avalanche. We at 0xVentures are deeply committed to power holistic evolution of the DeFi space. We are proud to be a part of the rapid growth of the protocol, and look forward at collaborating further in the near future.” – 0xVentures

“Investors and institutions are forever faced with large swings in yields and token prices, or uncertainty and unquantification created by overly complex derivative protocols. Struct Finance is bringing structured financial products to DeFi, providing investors with attractive and simplified stablecoin yields. I am an admirer of their team, and I believe that fixed- income related products will become the first choice for institutional investors.