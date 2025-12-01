AI Moves Beyond Hype as 75% of Professionals Report Productivity Gains: ANSR–Talent500 Survey

Artificial intelligence has officially crossed the threshold from tech buzzword to daily work enabler. According to the newly released AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 by ANSR in collaboration with Talent500, nearly 75% of professionals across India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) say AI has increased their productivity and helped them meet performance goals. The report, based on insights from over 3,000 tech professionals across Tier-I and Tier-II cities, underscores a nationwide shift toward practical, sustained AI integration in the workplace.

AI Adoption Moves from Experimentation to Integration

The report highlights a decisive transition: 44% of respondents now use AI as a core part of their daily workflow, while another 36% use it occasionally. Far from being confined to routine tasks, AI is powering high-value work.

Top use cases include:

Coding (68%)

Research (64%)

Data analysis (52%)

ANSR–Talent500 Survey demonstrates that AI is not merely augmenting productivity—it’s becoming central to value creation across IT, product, engineering, and data functions.

Productivity Boosts Are Measurable and Widespread

One of the most striking findings of the ANSR–Talent500 Survey is the tangible impact on performance. Nearly three out of four professionals report that AI has directly helped them meet or exceed work goals. Over 60% say productivity has risen by 25–50%, signalling the first large-scale proof that AI tools are driving meaningful output gains in India’s tech sector.

High Confidence, But Learning Remains Self-Driven

The workforce is overwhelmingly optimistic about AI’s career benefits. Most respondents believe AI will make them more employable and more valuable in the long run.

However, this enthusiasm isn’t yet matched by organizational support.

70% of professionals are learning AI independently through YouTube, online courses, and experimentation.

Only one-third have access to structured employer-led training.

This gap represents a major opportunity for GCCs to scale learning and capability-building frameworks.

Innovation Is Rising — But Not Scaling

While 44% of employees have already implemented AI-driven ideas within their teams, 42% say a lack of approvals, clarity, or resources prevents these innovations from growing. Leadership awareness is high, but operational enablement remains inconsistent.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR and CEO of 1Wrk, noted: “AI has moved from promise to presence… professionals want AI to amplify their capabilities, not replace them. The imperative for GCCs is to build pathways where technology becomes a partner in human growth.”

A Defining Moment for India’s GCC Ecosystem

The AI Advantage 2025 report makes one trend clear: India’s tech workforce is already embracing AI organically. For organizations, the priority now is not adoption—it’s structure, scale, and strategy.