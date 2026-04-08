Dan Driscoll Refuses to Resign as Pentagon Tensions With Pete Hegseth Intensify

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has firmly rejected speculation about stepping down, stating he has “no plans to depart or resign” despite growing reports of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In a public statement, Driscoll emphasized his commitment to strengthening the Army under Donald Trump, calling his role “the honor of a lifetime.” He added that his focus remains on building “the strongest land fighting force in the world.”

Military Leadership Shake-Up Raises Questions

The remarks come amid a dramatic reshaping of senior military leadership led by Pete Hegseth. In recent weeks, several high-ranking officials have been removed or pressured to step down, including Randy George, who was reportedly asked to retire early.

Other dismissals include David M. Hodne and William Green Jr., signaling a broader effort to restructure the Army’s top ranks.

The Pentagon has not publicly clarified the reasons behind these sudden decisions, fueling speculation about internal disagreements and strategic shifts.

Growing Rift Between Driscoll and Hegseth

Sources indicate that tensions between Dan Driscoll and Pete Hegseth have been building for months, particularly over personnel decisions and military promotions. Reports suggest disagreements over blocked promotions of several officers and disputes about key appointments.

In one notable incident earlier this year, Pete Hegseth reportedly directed Dan Driscoll to remove a senior Army public affairs official, highlighting the depth of their differences.

Insiders have also claimed that concerns within the Pentagon may stem from fears of political rivalry, with some suggesting Hegseth views Driscoll as a potential successor.

Earlier this week, I released an exclusive report about how Army Secretary Dan Driscoll @SecArmy has been aggressively working to undermine Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in an effort to steal his job. My report has since gone viral, and high level sources at @DeptofWar tell me it… https://t.co/qOftfiykTH pic.twitter.com/fXeZYc86j2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 5, 2025

Political Backing and Strategic Influence

Dan Driscoll’s close relationship with Vice President JD Vance has bolstered his standing within the administration. The two share a history dating back to their time at Yale Law School and military service.

His involvement in international diplomacy, including participation in Ukraine-related discussions, has further elevated his profile, though it has also drawn scrutiny given his primary role as Army Secretary.

Meanwhile, the White House has continued to publicly support both leaders, crediting them with strengthening military readiness during ongoing geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving Iran.

Replacement Speculation and Internal Power Struggles

Amid the uncertainty, speculation is growing about potential leadership changes. Sean Parnell has emerged as a possible contender to replace Dan Driscoll if a vacancy arises, though officials have downplayed such claims.

Despite the rumors, there is no immediate indication that President Trump plans to remove either Dan Driscoll or Pete Hegseth. However, recent cabinet reshuffles have intensified speculation about future changes within the administration.

The ongoing friction between Driscoll and Hegseth comes at a critical time, as the administration seeks to project stability amid international conflicts and domestic scrutiny.

While Driscoll remains steadfast in his role, the broader implications of this leadership struggle could shape the future direction of U.S. military strategy.

For now, the Pentagon faces a delicate balancing act, managing internal divisions while maintaining operational focus during a period of global uncertainty.