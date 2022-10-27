Airpay, India’s fast-growing integrated financial services platform, announced the successful integration of 500+ E-governance services via UMANG through its platform.

With this integration, airpay’s five-lakh assisted retailer network will offer seamless e-governance services across 500 districts, 4,600 villages and 35 states and union territories to potentially 600 million Bharat citizens. Some of these services include Atal Pension Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Co-Win, IRCTC, GSTN, Jeevan Pramaan, income tax and passport. This integration also makes airpay the first financial services player in the country, offering 500+ e-Gov services.









Commenting on the milestone, Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and MD, airpay, said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us. At airpay, we believe that a $5-trillion Indian economy can only be achieved by taking Bharat forward. Towards this belief, we have, in the past decade, developed an indigenous technology-led platform and built a deep and wide network of last-mile financial services entrepreneurs or vyaapaaris. Integrating with the government’s vision to make governance services accessible to the underserved population will accelerate the adoption of e-Government services at the grassroots level. At the same time, it will enable airpay to contribute to an empowered Bharat.”

Airpay Vyaapaaris comprise kirana store owners, small retail establishments, and woman entrepreneurs using the airpay financial services platform to financially empower and educate their customers using a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to collect, buy, lend, borrow, or invest. Through this integration, airpay Vyaapaaris would now be able to offer additional services to the customers, thereby improving customer experience and increasing new customer walk-ins.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, further added, “Assisted model will continue to be the holy grail for financial services access and distribution in not only the developing economies but developed ones too. The key reason is the lack of financial awareness and the inherent trust in credible specialists. This is where the airpay Vyaapaaris play an important role. This integration will not offer a wide variety of services to facilitate the citizens but also increase revenue generation opportunities for the kiosk holders.”

Airpay launched its Vyaapaar platform at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and presently aims to double its base to over 10 lakh Vyaapaaris by next year.

In June this year, airpay completed 15 lakh transactions on the Rajasthan government’s e-governance portal, e-Mitra. The company joined the e-Mitra platform in April 2020 and managed contributions to Chief Minister’s COVID Relief fund during the early outbreak of the pandemic. The company extended its services to the online services of other departments and enabled the government to connect more than 100 state departments to the e-Mitra platform.

Airpay is India’s first integrated omnichannel financial services platform, built to eliminate inefficiencies in the business of money. With nearly a decade of experience as a payment aggregator, its platform is used globally by consumers, businesses, banks, and financial institutions. airpay’s unique open architecture integrates seamlessly into the client’s ecosystem, thus offering them real-time visibility of their transactions, advanced analytics, and reporting. India’s partner in digital financial services adoption with global ambition and growth potential, airpay, has brought formal financial services to underserved customers.

Founded by experienced technocrat Kunal Jhunjhunwala, the company collaborates with over 200+ financial institutions and over 1,000 business partners worldwide. Over the years, airpay has established itself as a preferred partner and advisor for providing financial services technology and last-mile enablement. The platform allows its clients to move, store and give money across many touchpoints such as web, mobile, call centre, IVR, email, SMS and face-to-face through 100+ financial instruments.

As a brand philosophy, airpay aims to make formal financial services accessible to everyone, powered by a passion for technology and a soul for everything Indian.