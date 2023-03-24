Beauty platform Yes Madam launches high-quality home makeup services

Yes Madam, India’s most affordable home salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness have announced the launch of high-quality Nail & Makeup services starting INR 499 to take the styling art game to the next level. Catering to the customer’s demands, Yes Madam has officially rolled out the Nail & Makeup services in Delhi-NCR. With the growing response, the brand is expected to bring these services to other locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Currently, the home-salon brand offers up to 60% off on both the Nail & Makeup categories, as well as a special discount for first-time users.

Under the nail room category, the brand offers professional manicures and pedicures, as well as the application and removal of gel nail polish & removal of nail extensions. The services are designed with special events in mind, such as weddings, parties, and corporate functions. Similarly, under the makeup category which is At-Home Makeup, the customers will be getting party & event makeup, eye makeup, hair styling as well as saree/dress draping. These services too will be delivered by experienced makeup artists using high-end makeup products from brands like MAC, L.A Girl, PAC, etc. The nail services start from ₹289 whereas the makeup services start from ₹499.









Mayank Arya, Co-founder of Yes Madam said: “In India, we are observing a rise in customers’ demand for Makeup and Nail services at home since both are highly time-consuming and hence customers prefer to avail them in their comfort space. Hence, obliging to the same, we are pleased to launch the Nail & Makeup services in Delhi-NCR, inspired by the most popular trends in the industry. Additionally, to address the needs of an expanding customer base, we are also working diligently to bring services to new geographies in the near future”

On the Yes Madam app or website, customers can book these services and confirm the price upfront which ensures complete transparency. Yes Madam’s nail artists carry shades of high-quality nail paints that customers can choose from.

“When a customer schedules a nail or makeup service, a service professional is assigned to their preferred time slot. The service professional upon arriving at the customer’s location sets up the entire ambiance, sanitizes it, and delivers salon-like professional services to the client. After the service is completed, the service professionals collect all waste and transport it to a landfill. So a customer will not have to worry about anything during the entire process,” added Mayank.

Yes Madam is India’s Most Affordable Home Salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness that brings salon and spa services to customers’ homes. With over 1 million+ customers, 2000+ beauty professionals, and a presence across 35+ cities of India, the home salon brand strives to be the one-stop-Salon and Spa for a consumer. Starting its journey in 2017, Yes Madam embarked on a mission to serve and save one billion individuals against overpricing and duplicate product refills across various online and offline beauty platforms. The brand has significantly impacted the beauty and salon industry with its mono-dosages and unique pricing model that starts at RS 6 per minute.