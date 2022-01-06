M2P Fintech, Asia’s leading financial infrastructure company, has launched “Better Half”, a first of its kind half-a-day formal employment programme for women to help restart their career. Better Half is a carefully curated program to restart one’s professional journey.









Those selected are expected to contribute five hours in a day, making it the first company to make half a day work mainstream. The program comes packed with benefits, including formal upskilling, participation in ESOPs and all other benefits that accrues to a person seeking full-time employment.

Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-Founder at M2P Fintech, said for India to realize its true potential, more women need to join the workforce. “However, our social fabric dissuades many to return to work from a break, often, leaving them with no chance to restart,” he said. “We realized if there is one lesson from the past two years with COVID induced work from home, people join new places of work and perform, why not extend this, and provide a chance to balance it with responsibilities at home. I am certain that we can make a small difference and do expect 10% of our team to be Better Half members in a short span of time.”

Helping one hone their skills and be prepared for better career prospects and half a day of work is the rationale behind naming the programme Better Half. The programme offers access to on-the-job projects, learning opportunities and the opportunity to work in a multi-disciplinary team. The programme also provides community support, and those selected are mentored by experienced managers culminating into an opportunity to convert into a full-time role at the end of 12 months or whenever the participant decides to convert.

With over 500 M2Peers and growing rapidly, Better Half is aimed at diversification of the team and enhancing the gender balance within the organization. M2P prides itself in being a people-first organization with initiatives like flexible work hours, work-from-anywhere, generous ESOPs, flexible leave policies and a special emphasis on work-life balance.

M2P Fintech, an API infrastructure company that enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys, is the platform of choice for the burgeoning fintech ecosystem. Over 500 fintech companies, 30+ banks and other financial institutions leverage M2Ps API infrastructure to embed financial products. M2P fintech operates in 20 markets across Asia and North Africa.