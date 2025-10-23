Connect with us

Riverchain Raises $5 Million Series A to Empower SME Contractors and Modernize Construction Finance

Riverchain Raises $5 Million Series A to Empower SME Contractors and Modernize Construction Finance

Riverchain Raises $5 Million Series A to Empower SME Contractors and Modernize Construction Finance

Riverchain International Limited (“Riverchain”), a fast-growing Hong Kong-based fintech company, has announced the successful close of its US$5 million Series A funding round led by Betatron Venture Group, marking a major milestone in its mission to solve one of the construction industry’s toughest financial challenges — liquidity shortages among subcontractors.

The fresh capital will accelerate Riverchain’s expansion across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, enhancing its technology platform, credit underwriting models, and embedded financing solutions. The company has already surpassed US$100 million in deployed capital since January 2024, supporting over 115 construction projects, including the Northern Metropolis and the Kai Tak Sports Park — two of Hong Kong’s most significant infrastructure developments.

Solving a $7 Billion Cash Flow Problem

The construction industry, particularly in Hong Kong, faces a persistent liquidity bottleneck: over US$7 billion is tied up annually in delayed or variable payments, straining small and medium-sized contractors’ cash flow. Riverchain’s fintech-driven working capital model provides quick, flexible financing to these subcontractors, allowing them to stabilize cash flow, pursue new projects, and fuel growth in an industry traditionally slow to embrace digital financial innovation.

The closing of our Series A validates our mission to empower subcontractors and provides the capital needed to scale our technology and expand our reach,” said Ben Wong, Founder & CEO of Riverchain. “By combining our specialized financial products with a data-driven platform, we are modernizing how construction companies access financing.”

Scaling Technology and Strategic Partnerships

The US$5M raise follows a US$1.2M Seed round earlier this year backed by Republic Asia Ecosystem Fund, highlighting investor confidence in Riverchain’s scalable model.

Riverchain’s technology stack includes a proprietary credit underwriting engine and a data-rich operating system that enhances transparency for both contractors and institutional partners. The new investment will also bolster development of its distribution technology, which connects investors with Riverchain’s growing portfolio of alternative credit assets.

The company’s ecosystem of financial partners includes Chong Hing Bank, ARTA TechFin, Abound Capital, and Olea, all of whom play a key role in expanding credit access within the region’s construction supply chain.

“Despite its large size, the construction industry is still early in its digital transformation,” noted Matthias Knobloch, Managing Partner & CEO of Betatron Venture Group. “Riverchain’s integrated approach positions it to lead this shift across Asia.”

Driving Financial Innovation in Infrastructure

As Riverchain scales, its focus remains on bridging the liquidity gap that hinders growth for thousands of subcontractors across the region.

We’re at a pivotal moment where technology, finance, and infrastructure are converging to drive the next wave of economic growth,” said Adrian Cheng, Venture Builder and early backer of Riverchain. “Riverchain is turning innovation into opportunity for the construction sector.”

With a growing footprint across Asia and a clear mission to democratize access to working capital, Riverchain is setting a new benchmark for data-driven, transparent, and sustainable financing in the built environment.

