7Seas Entertainment plans to launch play to earn’ model games

Gaming

Press Trust of India
7Seas Entertainment Ltd, a city-based independent game developer, on Thursday said it stepped up its game to fit Play to earn model, which is emerging as an attractive business form, providing entertainment and money-making platforms for players and companies in the gaming industry.



The stock exchange-listed company said it is all set to release games of the new model for the next generation in the upcoming season. Briefing the gaming scenario and the company’s future offerings, plans L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, said the growth in mobile gaming will be unmatched and beyond expectations.

The potential for growth will be greater with 5G, AI, AR, VR, Metaverse and Blockchain technologies, he said. According to him, India continues to hold the top spot in the mobile gaming market, as mobile phones/smartphones have become the most popular entertainment platform.


