Dell launches two new gaming laptops. Check features and price here

Dell Technologies Monday announced the launch of the G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE) for gaming enthusiasts in India. Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 H-Series and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics processors, these budget gaming PCs provide the optimal balance of performance, design, and improved cooling systems. The development continues the momentum from the recent gaming announcements and build upon its commitment to providing gaming solutions for all player categories and budgets.









The new G15 devices are enabled with Game Shift technology and Alienware Command Center, allowing better controls and improved performance without throttling the CPUs and GPUs. The Alienware-inspired thermal design features optimal cooling, dual air-intake, thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents. Gamers can choose from an FHD 120Hz or 165Hz display with 2-sided narrow bezels on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, with DCI-P3 99% color gamut as well as a 3-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE. The 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black. The Dell G15 5520 starts at ₹85,990 and the Dell G15 5521 SE starts at ₹1,18,990. The newly launched Dell G15 devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. The devices come with easy-to-carry gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian with an iridescent logo on the 5521 SE. 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting can be turned on when gaming, or turned off for low-key uses like school or meetings. The “Game Shift” macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance

Commenting on the launch of the new laptops, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments, new gaming titles being launched every month and many in the country making a career from it. India has immense potential for the gaming industry to grow and Dell with its gaming range of laptops has always been at the forefront of it. The new G15 laptops are the perfect blend of best-in-class innovation and superior engineering. With a growing curiosity for optimal hardware and necessary skilling across tier-1, 2, and 3 towns, there is an awareness among the consumers. The new G15 cements Dell’s leadership in the gaming sector with features like the Alienware command centre, latest CPUs and GPUs, and fast refresh screens.”