India’s Premier Multi-Gaming App, Howzat, Plans Big Rewards During the Asia Cup 2023

Press Trust of India
Howzat, India’s premier multi-gaming app, is all set to amplify the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 cricket season with an array of exhilarating promotions. Boasting an impressive user base of over 30 million players, the app promises an unparalleled fusion of entertainment and rewards, making it the go-to destination for avid gamers and cricket enthusiasts.



As the cricket fervor sweeps the country, Howzat’s latest promotions present players with a golden opportunity to level up their gaming journey and reap big rewards from an impressive prize pool of ?10 crores. Howzat is not just about cricket but also offers a diverse range of games to keep the excitement going, even during the downtime between matches. Whether it’s a cricket fanatic or a casual gamer, Howzat has games covering various genres and testing different skills. A user-friendly interface, real-time updates, massive rewards, variety of contests, and leaderboards have made Howzat a renowned and popular online fantasy app.

Howzat continues to live up to its reputation of ‘Sabse Zyada Winners’ and has again introduced a massive campaign for the ongoing cricket season. Accessible on both Android and iOS devices, Howzat invites gamers to a world of continuous action, exciting challenges, and substantial rewards. Moreover, the availability of multiple games within a single app ensures a seamless and convenient gaming experience, elevating the overall thrill for users.


