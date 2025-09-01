Connect with us

Northern Lights Forecast: 18 U.S. States Could Witness Aurora Borealis on Labor Day

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
This Labor Day may bring more than backyard barbecues and parades. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the aurora borealis could be visible across 18 U.S. states, giving millions a chance to see one of nature’s most stunning light shows. The forecast comes as heightened solar activity is expected to spark geomagnetic storms late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Why Are the Northern Lights Visible Now?

The dazzling display is tied to a coronal mass ejection (CME) that erupted from the Sun on August 30. As this massive burst of solar plasma and magnetic energy collides with Earth’s atmosphere, it disrupts the planet’s magnetic field, producing the swirling green, purple, and red lights known as the aurora borealis.



NOAA predicts a Kp index of 6 on a scale of 9, strong enough to push auroras far beyond their usual range of Alaska and Canada into the central and northeastern U.S.

Where Can You See the Northern Lights on Labor Day?

The highest chance of visibility remains in northern Canada and Alaska, but NOAA’s models show auroras dipping deep into the United States. States with potential visibility include:

  • Pacific Northwest: Washington, Oregon, Idaho

  • Mountain West & Plains: Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska

  • Midwest: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois

  • Northeast: New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine

Residents in these regions could see glowing arcs or curtains of color on the northern horizon if skies are clear and free from light pollution.

Northern Lights 'Aurora Borealis' on Labor Day

Northern Lights ‘Aurora Borealis’ on Labor Day

Best Time and Viewing Tips

The aurora is most visible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. To improve your chances:

  • Seek out a dark location away from city lights.

  • Choose a high vantage point with a clear northern view.

  • Be patient—auroras often appear suddenly and can intensify within minutes.

Capturing the Lights on Camera

Photographers should use a wide-angle lens, keep the aperture at f/4 or lower, and set the focus to infinity. Smartphone users can enable night mode, turn off flash, and use a tripod to stabilize shots.

This isn’t a one-off event. The Sun is in its solar maximum cycle, expected to peak through early 2026. These periods bring more frequent CMEs and solar flares, creating ideal conditions for auroras across the globe.

For stargazers, this Labor Day could transform from a typical holiday into a once-in-a-lifetime celestial experience—right from their backyard.


