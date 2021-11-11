Apple unveils subscription service aimed at small-business users

Apple has launched a new subscription service aimed at helping small businesses with up to 500 employees. Apple Business Essentials, as the tech giant calls the service, will include iCloud storage, Apple support and device management among other offerings, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. The facility will allow small business owners to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere.









The subscription cost of the service will be between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per user depending on how many devices a business wants to manage for each employee and how much cloud storage the business wants.Apple Business Essentials is still in beta but will be available in 2022.

“Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from setup, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education marketing, said in a statement.

For an additional monthly cost, Apple will also offer a service to repair or replace broken hardware at a business within four hours,

Business Essentials is similar to management software that companies such as Microsoft Corp or VMware Inc offer to large businesses for setting up and keeping secure their fleets of phones, laptops and tablets. However, Apple’s version is simplified for businesses with between 50 and 500 employees that have either a small IT department or none at all.

Also Read: Apple introduces new online engagement series for developers

“Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we’re proud that Apple products play a role in helping these companies grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing