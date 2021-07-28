Nokia has launched new devices including a military grade smartphone that has been designed to withstand intense environmental conditions. The Nokia XR20 sports, is a tough 6.67 inch Gorilla Glass Victus display from Corning, an American tech firm. It can resist damage from scratches and can withstand drops from about six feet. The device can also be submerged in water for up to an hour and endure extreme temperatures.









Florian Seiche, CEO of the maker of Nokia-branded camera phones – HMD Global said the company is looking to target enterprise clients as well as consumers with the Nokia XR20. “This fits many enterprise device requirements. Consumers don’t want to pay $1,000 or $1,500 for a purpose-built rugged device which is clunky.”

HMD Global said the Nokia XR20 is the most durable phone it has created to date. “It’s what’s known in the mobile industry as a rugged phone, a niche category in the market targeted mainly at extreme sports enthusiasts and manual laborers.” The company hopes this device caters to a more mainstream audience.

The new smartphone supports super-fast 5G internet and has a 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel dual-lens main camera. The front-facing camera has an 8MP sensor. The Nokia XR20 also features a variety of camera modes including ZEISS Portrait, ZEISS Cinematic Effects, Night Mode, HDR and more. The device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and comes with a choice of either 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with a little extra storage – with MicroSD cards support of up to 512GB.

Furthermore, the XR20 will run Android 11 out of the box and is guaranteed for three years of OS upgrades. The device features a two-day battery life with a 4,630 mAh battery capacity. Users can enjoy either 18W wired fast charging or 15W wireless charging. The XR20 will be available in either Ultra Blue or Granite.