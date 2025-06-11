Connect with us

Drake Breaks All-Time Billboard Chart Record, Expands European Tour & Headlines Wireless Festival

Drake has done it again. The Canadian superstar has officially broken a historic Billboard chart record, cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant forces in modern music.

“Nokia” from Drake’s chart-topping album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U still sitting comfortably in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 after 16 weeks, Drake becomes the first artist ever to spend a combined 400 weeks in the chart’s Top 10. It’s a staggering feat that reflects his unmatched longevity, consistent hit-making ability, and cultural impact.

This latest milestone adds to a long list of Drake’s accomplishments, which includes iconic tracks like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and his more recent “First Person Shooter.”

But Drake’s Billboard and chart records just show how the rapper simply dominates. He’s about to take his momentum global.

European Tour Expansion Due to Overwhelming Demand

Fans across Europe have something significant to celebrate. After a six-year hiatus from European stages, Drake is set to return with a blockbuster tour across the UK and the continent. Drake’s UK tour, scheduled initially with back-to-back shows at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (July 20 & 21) and Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena (July 25 & 26), has two new dates added: July 23 in Birmingham and July 28 in Manchester, following a surge in demand.



Later in the year, the tour will expand to include stops in Paris, Milan, Berlin, and more, making it one of Drake’s most expansive European runs yet.

Drake will be joined by longtime collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR, setting the stage for performances that will heavily feature material from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Drake to Headline All Three Nights at UK’s Wireless Festival

Drake is also headlining all three nights of the 20th anniversary edition of Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park from July 11–13, 2025.

Each night will bring a distinct vibe:

Night 1: A deep dive into $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR and a special appearance by Summer Walker.

Night 2: Billed as “Drake & The Mandem,” the second show is expected to feature UK rap royalty like Skepta, Giggs, Central Cee, Dave, and Headie One.

Night 3: A global music celebration with Afrobeats and Dancehall stars Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel joining Drake for an electrifying finale.

Billboard Dominance Meets Global Takeover

As Drake continues to break industry chart records and sell out arenas worldwide, his status as one of the greatest artists of this generation becomes undeniable. Whether it’s topping the charts, curating genre-spanning performances, or connecting with fans across continents, Drizzy is in a league of his own.

And with OVO Fest set to return later this year, it’s clear: the 6 God isn’t done making history.


