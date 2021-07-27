Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will organise the first edition of Logistics-Tech Conference on 28th & 29th July, 2021, co-presented by HERE Technologies, to discuss some of the key challenges of the sector pertaining to a) Regulation b) Sustainability c) Technology Advancements. The two-day conference, with the central theme ‘Transforming Indian Logistics via Technology’, will see about 2500 delegates and 70 speakers from across the globe.









In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, solidifying the logistics and supply chain segment has been the focus of various governments and industry discussions. The conference will throw light on the inextricable role that technology will play in fuelling the growth story and creating a sustainable logistics sector.

“Efficient and resilient supply chains all start with one thing: better visibility. Within this context, digital technologies such as location, AI, IoT, blockchain and machine learning is being used to promote better visibility, tracking, and forecasting of the products. Thus, location technology can play a critical role in optimizing every stage of the logistics supply chain: from boosting efficiency and productivity to reducing costs, disruptions and delays,” says Abhijit Sengupta, Director – Southeast Asia & India, HERE Technologies.

The Indian logistics market is pegged at US$ 215 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 10.5%, with only 10-15 per cent of the overall market owned by organised players, as per reports. The conference will deliberate upon the components needed to consolidate the fragmented market and achieve the target of US$30 billion by 2025.

It would be a platform for industry captains, thought leaders, opinion leaders and logistics-tech innovators. to come together to solve industry challenges with innovation methods, harness new opportunities that come with digital transformation, and play a key role in supporting Digital India initiatives.

“The Indian logistics industry has shown tremendous resilience to survive Covid-19. Arguably, a slew of digital initiatives by industry and government such as FASTag, GST, e-Way Bill have played a key role. The IAMAI Tech conference is focussed on the next generation of technology possibilities and applications for supply chain and logistics. With a specific focus on sustainability and infrastructure, the conference will serve as a platform for holistic discussion for the benefit of all the stakeholders,” says Apurva Mankad, Founder, WebXpress.

“The pandemic has accelerated technology and digitization in the logistics and supply chain sector. Human behavioural transformation has been dramatic to say the least. Multi-modal logistics is gaining ascendency as proven during the movement of life saving oxygen. We are witnessing paradigm shifts due to the introduction and adoption of new technologies. The government’s forward-looking policies and initiatives are setting the platform for a bright future,” says Raj Kiran Kanagala, Sr VP and Group Head- Business Development & Emerging Businesses, TCI.

Also Read: BUSINESSFlipkart moves Supreme court in antitrust case: ReportRakesh Jha

Some of the important topics of discussions at the summit are — Importance of Emerging Technologies in transforming the logistics sector, Policy & Regulatory framework and how it enables the Indian Logistics Sector, future pathway for building a robust infrastructure in India.

Some of the eminent speakers are: Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, Transport Corporation of India Ltd; R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Logistics; Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd; Dr R K Tripathi, Sr Consultant (Technical), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority; Raghuraman Ramakrishnan, Head – Supply Chain Strategies, ITC; R R Singh, Scientist, Transport Engineering Division, BIS; Dr. Errampalli Madhu, Senior Principal Scientist – Transportation Planning and Environment (TPE) Division, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute; Ravikumar Nair, Vice President- Logistics, Petrochemical Solids (Polymer & Polyester), Reliance Industries; Anirudha Karnataki, VP – SCM, CEAT Tyres; Ashish Khare, General Manager & Global Head – IoT & Smart City, Wipro; Sreekanth Vancheeswaran, Director & Head of Supply Chain, Godrej Consumer Products, among others.

Over 25 startups will be showcasing their products around the supply chain via the expo booths.

The products have been designed for different domains such as — White goods manufacturers, Consumer electronics, Automobiles, Consumer durables, Commodity companies, Heavy goods, Perishables, Pharma, FMCG, e-commerce & last mile, Freight movers – Truckers, Shippers, Air cargo & Rail, Supply chain solution providers, Warehousing, Storage & Cold storage, Loading & Packing solution providers, Automation, ERP & Tech solution providers.

“Tech adoption and use of digital mediums across industries have been accelerated significantly. The pandemic has shown even greater importance and use of technology and digitalization in the logistics sector as well. IAMAI’s Logistics-Tech Conference under the aegis of the Logistics Committee provides a fitting platform for all the stakeholders to come together and explore the infinite possibilities that digitalization can bring to the logistics industry and help unlock the true potential,” mentions Ramasubramanian B, Co-Founder, Blackbuck and Chair, IAMAI Logistics Committee.

Puneet Agarwal, President, CJ Darcl, says, “There are huge gaps which are possible to be filled with innovations and technology may actually be utilised by the industry participants if awareness is created like this along with curbing misalignment in the interests of various stakeholders. As we are seeing across so many industries like fintech, retail etc., supply chain management and logistics domains certainly have a huge potential to grow and improve with the help of latest technological developments. Tech can bring efficiencies and customer satisfaction within the organisational boundaries and more so in terms of collaborative platforms within the ecosystem participants and such events are key to accelerate the pace of adoption in the industry.”