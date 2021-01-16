Signal faces global outage days after downloaded by millions of new users

Signal, a cross-platform messaging app, was affected by a global outage, just days after it was downloaded by millions of new users. Users were unable to send messages on both the mobile and desktop applications.

The app took to Twitter to say that it was experiencing technical difficulties and was working hard to restore service as quickly as possible. Reports point out that Signal has been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop. The app recorded a boost in users following a backlash by Facebook’s WhatsApp after it, last week, unveiled new privacy terms.









Brian Action, co-founder of Signal Foundation, India is emerging as one of the major markets for the app. “What’s really awesome is India is such a strong representation of the world that if you build for India, you build for the world.” Action said the company was working to improve its video and group chat functions, allowing it to compete better with WhatsApp, Microsoft teams and other conferencing apps that have become vital to day-to-day life over the past year. As such, the app is also looking to hire more staff as it wants to boost the service and support infrastructure for the growing number of users across the world.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp, in an official statement, said it has decided to postpone a privacy update due to the misinformation causing concern among its users. “We are now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We are also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”

Reports also highlight that Telegram has also recorded a huge influx of users, with Signal becoming the number one messaging app in many markets.