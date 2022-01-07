iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 prices slashed: Check details

If you are planning to buy Apple’s older iPhone models, here is a great deal for you. E-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discount on several iPhone models including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which offers both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.









iPhone 11

iPhone 11’s 64 GB variant now costs Rs 49,900 on Flipkart while the 128GB storage variant, available on Amazon is priced at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900 on Flipkart, and Rs 62,900 on Amazon. These are reportedly limited period discounts, so buyers are advised to grab the opportunity at earliest.

iPhone 12

The 64 GB variant (Black) of iPhone 12 on Flipkart is currently available at Rs 53,999, while the smartphone is listed at Rs. 63,900 on Amazon (in Green, White and Red). The 128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 70,900 on Amazon. The revised retail price of the smartphone is currently Rs. 65,900.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro debut with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset: Price and Specifications

iPhone 12 mini

The 64 GB variant of the model (in black and blue color) is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 40,999. The 128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 54,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 64,900 on Amazon, while the retail price of the smartphone is Rs. 59,900. The 256GB variant of the phone costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.