An 11-year-old content creator, N. Semmozhi, has contributed two months of her earnings reaped through Trell – a content creation platform, to the Tamil Nadu CM COVID Relief Fund.









Semmozhi, who currently studies in Std XI at Union Christian Public School in Chennai, joined Trell in July 2021 to share her passion for arts with users of the platform with the profile name ArtandSoul. With tips from Trell’s team on content creation and masterclasses with content experts, Semmozhi gained immense popularity for her craft on the platform. Soon after, Trell empowered her to become a creator-preneur by providing monetization opportunities from brand associations and endorsements. The social commerce platform enabled Semmozhi to earn from the platform at the age of 16 years, fulfill her aspirations and give back to the community as well.

“Right from the beginning of schooling till now, I have won many awards, but contributing my earnings to the covid relief fund is my biggest achievement. This would not have been possible without the immense support from trell,” the 11-year-old said. “Mentors at Trell enabled me to share my craft along with monetizing the content to earn a source of income. This was a turning point when I felt I could utilize this income to help the people of our society, affected by the pandemic.”

Semmozhi said the decision to contribute the earnings towards Covid relief came as a natural thought. “People from my generation are quickly becoming agents of change and I’m happy to actively be a part of this movement. The opportunity to monetize my content and earn income at an early age has motivated me to continue creating content. This way, I can fulfill my passions along with bringing a positive change to society.”

Bimal Kartheek Rebba, COO and Co-Founder at Trell, said Semmozhi’s initiative to contribute her earnings towards Covid relief fund is truly inspiring. “It gives us great pride to have creators on Trell with strong aspirations, compassion and commitment towards the community. We are humbled at the role Trell has played towards her growth as a content creator and artist and are keen to support her in the journey ahead. We have always believed in raising awareness towards good causes through our brand and are delighted that our content creators share the same values.”

Trell, India’s largest influencer-led social commerce platform, not only provides a platform for creators to showcase interesting content, but also mentors them throughout their journey. Presently, it has a network of 18mn+ creators and aims to empower 10 million content-preneurs over the next couple of years.