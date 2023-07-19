Instagram announces AR effects, trending and recommendations in Templates

Facebook parent Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram today announced improvements to reel templates that include text, transitions and AR effects in the reels editor, and revamp of the templates browser.









In a reel shared by Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, the company said, “In addition to the number of clips and music, we are adding text, transitions and AR effects and you can edit those as you see fit”. Instagram is also “completely” revamping the templates browser, which allows users to see trending templates as well as personalised recommendations, and templates or audio that creators have saved.

Speaking on the rationale of these improvements, Mosseri said Templates 2.0 might inspire users to make something. “We believe that anyone can be creative, and creativity isn’t limited to artistic masterpieces or professionals…sometimes you need just a little bit of inspiration, that’s where templates can come in,” he added. Instagram reels allow users to post videos under 15 minutes. It follows the short-form, portrait format of Tiktok and YouTube shorts, and is popular among users.