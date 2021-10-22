Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Instagram unveils new features to help creators ‘perform with music’ on Reels

Instagram unveils features to help creators 'perform with music' on Reels

Social Media

Instagram unveils new features to help creators ‘perform with music’ on Reels

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Photo-blogging app Instagram has unveiled three new features–SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics–to help creators make edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics. While SuperBeat will intelligently apply special effects to music to the beat of the user’s song, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics are two new lyric effects that apply song lyrics to the Reel.




“People want to make entertaining & fun Reels but often don’t have the time to spend editing. Today we’re launching three new effects, which will help them by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics,” the company said in a statement.


To use these features, a user just needs to open Reels Camera on Instagram and open the effect tray/gallery. Users will need to select the effect and can even use the music picker to select a song.

How to use these new features

  • Open the Reels Camera
  • Open the effect tray/gallery
  • You should see boosted Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics effect (the app can only boost 2 effects at a time, so in the second week Instagram will boost 3D Lyrics instead of Dynamic).
  • Select Superbeat/Dynamic Lyrics/3D Lyrics effect
  • Use the music picker to select a song
  • Then start recording

Earlier this week, the Facebook-owned company announced the launch of Collabs, a “new way to co-author” feed posts and Reels on the platform. It will allow two accounts to co-author a post or Reel.The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user’s followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts.

“With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers,” the company said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Instagram unveils features to help creators 'perform with music' on Reels

Instagram unveils new features to help creators ‘perform with music’ on Reels
By October 22, 2021
Supreme Court issues notice to ex-Twitter India chief over UP Police plea

Supreme Court issues notice to ex-Twitter India chief over UP Police plea
By October 22, 2021
Google slashes Play Store fees on subscription apps to 15%

Google slashes Play Store fees on subscription apps to 15%
By October 22, 2021
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion

Funding News

5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion
To Top
Loading...