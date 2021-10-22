Instagram unveils features to help creators 'perform with music' on Reels

Photo-blogging app Instagram has unveiled three new features–SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics–to help creators make edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics. While SuperBeat will intelligently apply special effects to music to the beat of the user’s song, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics are two new lyric effects that apply song lyrics to the Reel.









“People want to make entertaining & fun Reels but often don’t have the time to spend editing. Today we’re launching three new effects, which will help them by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics,” the company said in a statement.

Check out Superbeat – a new way to turn any reel into an immersive performance by adding special effects to the beat of the song.





To use these features, a user just needs to open Reels Camera on Instagram and open the effect tray/gallery. Users will need to select the effect and can even use the music picker to select a song.

How to use these new features

Open the Reels Camera

Open the effect tray/gallery

You should see boosted Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics effect (the app can only boost 2 effects at a time, so in the second week Instagram will boost 3D Lyrics instead of Dynamic).

Select Superbeat/Dynamic Lyrics/3D Lyrics effect

Use the music picker to select a song

Then start recording

Earlier this week, the Facebook-owned company announced the launch of Collabs, a “new way to co-author” feed posts and Reels on the platform. It will allow two accounts to co-author a post or Reel.The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user’s followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts.

We're launching Collabs, a new way to co-author Feed posts and Reels.

Invite an account to be a collaborator: Both names will appear on header

Share to both sets of followers

Live on both profile grids

Share views, likes and comments

“With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers,” the company said.