Kampd, a Singapore-headquartered company aimed at empowering professionals in the knowledge economy through communities and content, is now formally in India. It is aiming to help young Indian professionals engage with others who have similar interests through communities. In the process, the company is focusing on driving the exchange of purposeful content that truly adds value to conversations.

India has one of the world’s largest youth populations. The pan India access to digital networking, high-speed internet, and smartphones makes the country an ideal market for a professional networking platform such as Kampd. The company goes beyond the limitations of the conventional professional networking platforms to enable interactions through interest-based communities.









Kampd is a holistic platform that serves as the point of convergence for professionals, communities, content and creators where they can discover and engage across diverse interest areas. The platform is set to unleash the incredible potential that the Indian creator economy can offer to professionals across domains through assurance of providing rich, meaningful content.

Speaking about this, Amit Gupta, Seasoned Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Kampd, said, “It is a matter of great delight for me to introduce Kampd in India, the country where my roots are. Today, the country is at the forefront of the knowledge economy with one of the youngest populations in the world, and we are witnessing a thriving culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity. Youth represent the next wave of professionals, business founders and drivers. We have visualized Kampd as the platform that empowers this next generation of professionals and simplifies their knowledge journey by enabling engagement with like-minded professionals on common areas of interest.

Adding further, Amit Gupta, said, “Even though we are headquartered in Singapore, India is a key territory for us. Kampd is going to be driven by a team of experts that are based at our Bangalore office. We continue to invest in talent in India, both on the market expansion and product development teams.”

Conversations on Kampd are driven around ‘knowledge’ and not connections, making it a one-of-its-kind platform in India. Industry experts, thought leaders, and creators will be able to create and amplify their content through Kampd as well as across other platforms to drive sustainable engagement with their followers with the relevant communities.

Kampd is founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Amit Gupta and Ullrich Loeffler, based in Singapore. They had earlier co-founded Ecosystm, a Digital Research and Advisory Company in 2018, with its global headquarters in Singapore serving the biggest global digital brands. Through Ecosystm, the two co-founders have demonstrated their ability to disrupt long-standing legacy business models at a global scale.

Following their success, the founders have been backed in their new venture, Kampd, with angel funding (undisclosed amount) from seasoned investors and eminent industry leaders across Singapore and India. Some of the prolific investors of Indian origin include Neelam Dhawan, former MD, HP India and Microsoft India; and leading angel investors in Singapore: Hari Krishnan, Prantik Mazumdar, Maya Hari and Parminder Singh amongst others.