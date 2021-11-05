Twitter now allows users to listen to Spaces without an account

Twitter has launched a new functionality that will enable users to share direct link to their Spaces in order to allow others to listen to Spaces audio without signing in.









The micro-blogging site said the new feature will be useful for Spaces users who have friends that are not on Twitter but would still want to listen in on a Space. . Although listeners without the account won’t be able to participate, the feature will give a wider reach to hosts. The expansion opens up Twitter Spaces to even more people and gives the social media giant a better chance of reaching new outside of its platform, reports TechCrunch. Twitter launched its Clubhouse rival Spaces in December last year. Since then, Twitter has been launching several features over the past few months to streamline Spaces and garner more users.

Last week, the social media giant introduced a new functionality that allows hosts of its audio chatroom Spaces to record and share the chats with others. The functionality, in turn, enables anyone who was late to a Twitter Spaces live broadcast to be able to replay the recording once it’s finished if a host has enabled recording. Hosts will be able to delete a Spaces recording at any time however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive / hateful content.

Also Read: Centre’s Rs 2,000-3,000 cr scheme to digitalise PACs on anvil

Twitter also recently launched a Spaces test that brings the dedicated Spaces Tab to Android users along with an update that brings easier DM invites. Twitter will also now feature popular Spaces in the Explore tab on iOS to increase their visibility.