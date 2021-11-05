Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India’s forex reserves rise by USD 1.9 bn to USD 642 bn

India's forex reserves increase USD 1.9 bn to USD 642 bn

Economy

India’s forex reserves rise by USD 1.9 bn to USD 642 bn

Rakesh Jha
Published on

The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 1.919 billion to USD 642.019 billion for the week ended October 29 pn account of a healthy increase in the currency assets and value of gold , said an RBI report released on Friday.




The overall reserves had declined by USD 908 million to USD 640.1 billion at the end of the previous reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, increased by 1.363 billion to USD 578.462 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data.

Also Read: Twitter now allows users to listen to Spaces without an account

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 572 million to USD 39.012 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 17 million to USD 19.304 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 1 million to USD 5.242 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(PTI)


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round

Funding News

Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round
Log 9 Materials raises USD 2 mn in funding from Petronas Ventures

Funding News

Log 9 Materials raises USD 2 mn in funding from Petronas Ventures
To Top
Loading...