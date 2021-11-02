WhatsApp is offering cashback deals on WhatsApp Pay, in a bid to popularise its payment feature. The instant messenger app is rewarding its users on UPI transactions. The feature is available both for iOS and Android users, but as of now it is available for only beta testers and not all users who use payment. With its latest , WhatsApp Payments will be taking on established players such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay.









As per Business Insider report, you can get a guaranteed cashback of ₹51 up to five times by sending money to different contacts. WhatsApp also hasn’t set a limit on the amount for this cashback offer. The report stats that if a user send ₹1 still get ₹51 back. Once he makes the payment, ₹51 is immediately credited to his account along with a notification from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay: How to set up

On any WhatsApp chat, click the “Re” icon in the text area.

You will receive a notification from WhatsApp to add the payment method, which you must click.

Select a bank from the list.

You should also double-check that your WhatsApp number matches your bank’s registered mobile phone.

If you continue, an SMS will be sent to your phone number to verify your identity.

If you already have a UPI PIN, all you have to do now is enter it to activate your service. If this is your first time using UPI, you’ll need to create a new PIN.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, This may be a limited promotion to encourage more users to try WhatsApp Payments and claims that it may end in the future. Once the cashback is received, WABetaInfo says that the details about the transaction are available on the History page within WhatsApp Payments Settings. WhatsApp is eyeing huge market share with the Payments feature but the controversies related to its parent company Facebook might create problem for its acceptance in India.