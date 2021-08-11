Former New Zealand cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a hospital in Canberra, Australia following a surgery for aortic dissection. A spokesperson for St. Vincent’s said the 51-year-old cricketer was in a serious but stable condition in its ICU.









Brendon McCullum, former Black Caps captain, said they have been reflecting on just how fine a cricketer Cairns was when the news came through and what he did for the game and New Zealand cricket throughout his career as well. “It’s a really difficult time for those people and I know the cricket community and all those who support the Cairns family will be suffering now. Today my family and myself are thinking of those people who are suffering.” McCullum had testified against his former teammate in the 2015 prejury trial, during which Cairns was found not guilty of charges relating to alleged match-fixing.

“We’re deeply concerned to hear of Chris Cairns’ medical emergency. Our thoughts are with his family in Aus and here in NZ. Chris is a much loved husband, father, and son – and remains one of our finest allrounders. We hope he’s able to make a full recovery.” -NZC CEO David White — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 11, 2021

Cairns represented New Zealand for almost 17 years in international cricket from 1989 to 2006. He had produced numerous world-class performances; played 62 Tests, 219 ODIs and 2 T20 international games in the three formats for the Black Caps.

In the Indian Cricket League in 2008, Cairns was the captain of the Chandigarh Lions and was alleged of match-fixing during his stint. He had undergone a lot of issues over it and had to fight a legal battle to prove that the allegations made against him were false. Cairns went on to win the case against Lalit Modi in 2012 and in 2015, he was cleared of any prosecution from Britain.

Moreover, he is ranked among some of the game’s greats to record 1000 runs/100 wickets combination in tests, alongside West Indian legend Sir Garfield Sobers, Imran Khan, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori and Sir Richard Hadlee.