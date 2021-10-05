Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi declared winners

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded to scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” Manabe, 90, has US citizenship. Parisi, 73, is Italian and Hasselmann, 89, is German. Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were recognised for their contributions to “physical modelling of Earth’s climate, measuring variability, and accurately anticipating global warming.”









Giorgio Parisi, professor at Sapienza University of Rome, received the second part of the prize for “discovering the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.” Parisi’s discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the prize went to American Andrea Ghez, Roger Penrose of Britain and Reinhard Genzel of Germany for their research into black holes.

Also Read: Esper bags USD 60 mln from Insight Partners, others

The prestigious prize includes a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.14 million). The award money originates from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the prize’s founder, who died in 1895. The announcement was made by the Nobel Assembly on Tuesday, a day after they announced the names of winners of the coveted prize in the field of medicine. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the prize on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch.