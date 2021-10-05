Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi declared winners

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021
(From L to R) Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. (Photo: Nobel Assembly)

Trending

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi declared winners

Rakesh Jha
Published on

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded to scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” Manabe, 90, has US citizenship. Parisi, 73, is Italian and Hasselmann, 89, is German. Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were recognised for their contributions to “physical modelling of Earth’s climate, measuring variability, and accurately anticipating global warming.”




Giorgio Parisi, professor at Sapienza University of Rome, received the second part of the prize for “discovering the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.” Parisi’s discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems.

It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the prize went to American Andrea Ghez, Roger Penrose of Britain and Reinhard Genzel of Germany for their research into black holes.

Also Read: Esper bags USD 60 mln from Insight Partners, others

The prestigious prize includes a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.14 million). The award money originates from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the prize’s founder, who died in 1895. The announcement was made by the Nobel Assembly on Tuesday, a day after they announced the names of winners of the coveted prize in the field of medicine. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the prize on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi declared winners
By October 5, 2021
UP violence: Rs 45 lakh, job for kin of deceased farmers, Probe under retired HC judge

UP violence: Rs 45 lakh, job for kin of deceased farmers, Probe under retired HC judge
By October 4, 2021
Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence
By October 2, 2021
Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round

Funding News

Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round
Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 260 mn in Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 315 mn in Indian startups
IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open

Travel

IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open
To Top
Loading...