Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46. Tributes pour in for Kannada star

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in a Bengaluru hospital after suffering a heart attack this morning. He was 46. “He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated,” the hospital said in a statement.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed crowds of fans and a police presence; there were reports of shops shutting and traffic jams in Bengaluru. Tributes poured in for ‘power star’ from across the country with politicians, celebs and fans expressing grief over his demise.



Expressing shock at the sudden demise of the actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his passing away a ‘cruel twist of fate’.

” A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Born to Karnataka’s most celebrated actor Rajkumar, Puneeth was introduced to cinema when he was just six-months-old. He was cast in 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. Puneeth has acted in the lead role in over 30 films over two decades and his next film is a psychological thriller drama titled Dvita. His films’ great run at box office earned him the title of power star. He was also a singer and was admired for his dance skills. Puneeth made his TV debut in 2012 as presenter of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Mr Bommai said that he was deeply saddened and Mr Rajkumar was hugely personal.

“Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss,” he posted on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu cheif minister M.K. Stalin also expressed grief at the demise of the actor.

Film personalities from across India paid tribute to the power star.


Related Topics:
By October 29, 2021
