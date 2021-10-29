Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46. Tributes pour in for Kannada star

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in a Bengaluru hospital after suffering a heart attack this morning. He was 46. “He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated,” the hospital said in a statement.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed crowds of fans and a police presence; there were reports of shops shutting and traffic jams in Bengaluru. Tributes poured in for ‘power star’ from across the country with politicians, celebs and fans expressing grief over his demise.









Expressing shock at the sudden demise of the actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his passing away a ‘cruel twist of fate’.

” A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Born to Karnataka’s most celebrated actor Rajkumar, Puneeth was introduced to cinema when he was just six-months-old. He was cast in 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. Puneeth has acted in the lead role in over 30 films over two decades and his next film is a psychological thriller drama titled Dvita. His films’ great run at box office earned him the title of power star. He was also a singer and was admired for his dance skills. Puneeth made his TV debut in 2012 as presenter of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Mr Bommai said that he was deeply saddened and Mr Rajkumar was hugely personal.

“Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss,” he posted on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu cheif minister M.K. Stalin also expressed grief at the demise of the actor.

Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/AFXqF34L6z — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2021

Film personalities from across India paid tribute to the power star.

Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans.#PuneethRajkumar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar‘s untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace __ https://t.co/D9tj7a9am3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2021

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

___ One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones _ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. _

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021