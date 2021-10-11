Blocks, the size of three-story buildings, of red-hot magma flowed down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Sunday, says the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining. 21 seismic movements were recorded, with the largest measuring 3.8. The tremors were felt in the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso.









Spain’s National Security department tweeted that the collapse of the northern flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows that run through areas already evacuated. “The lava has reached the Camino de la Gata industrial estate and new buildings.” It pointed out that lava flow, with temperatures of up to 1,240 degrees Celsius, destroyed the last few buildings that remained standing in the village in Todoque.

The Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said rivers of lava have destroyed 1,186 buildings since the eruption on September 19. Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) organization, highlighted that lava has engulfed 493 hectares of land. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

Also Read: Tide launches ESOP secondary sale programme after an oversubscribed Series C round

Two weeks ago, ash accumulation from the volcano shut down La Palma’s airport. Morcuende had earlier said he can’t predict when the lava flow will reach the sea. “The old lava flow is almost stationary, perhaps advancing 20 centimetres per hour, 3,100 meters from the eruption and 2,100 from the coast.”