Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged a total of 11 people were detained in the NCB raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 3. Mr Malik released a few videos and named Pratik Gaba, Amir Furniturewala and Rishabh Sachdev as the detainees who were let off from the NCB office in Mumbai. Malik shared a video in which Sachdev, Gaba and Furniturewala could allegedly be seen being taken inside the central agency’s office in Mumbai.









“After the raid on the cruise, NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede gave vague statements about the number of people detained. He had said that 8-10 people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. but by morning the number came down to eight. Three people were let off,” Mailk said adding that one of the three detainees was a brother in law of a BJP leader.

Claiming that the raid was a pre-planned stategy to frame Shah Rukh Khan’s son, the NCP leader said that Aryan Khan was invited by Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who were later let off.

“I ask who ordered NCB to release these 3,” he added. Malik also said that these two are Aryan’s friends. On Instagram, Pratik Gaba is followed by Aryan Khan, Alaya F as well as ananya panday. However, his account is private.

Rishabh Sachdeva and Pratik Gaba can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/1KTS3QykPs — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021



He further claimed that Rishabh Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Kamboj who is the BJP leader. Malik claimed that BJP leaders from Maharashtra and Delhi made phone calls to release Sachdev, Gaba and Furniturewala. He demanded that the call records of these three persons should be released.

Malik further sought an independent probe into the incident. “Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids,” he said.

On Wednesday, Malik had alleged that a BJP leader, Manish Bhanushali, and a private detective, KP Gosavi, were part of the central agency’s raid. The spokesperson had questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau has the authority to allow private citizens to participate in the raids or take their help for such operations. He had also released two videos showing the purported involvement of the two men in the raid.