Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Three let off by NCB after raid, two of them had invited Aryan Khan, claims Maha Minister

Three let off by NCB after raid, two of them had invited Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Trending

Three let off by NCB after raid, two of them had invited Aryan Khan, claims Maha Minister

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged a total of 11 people were detained in the NCB raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 3. Mr Malik released a few videos and named Pratik Gaba, Amir Furniturewala and Rishabh Sachdev as the detainees who were let off from the NCB office in Mumbai. Malik shared a video in which Sachdev, Gaba and Furniturewala could allegedly be seen being taken inside the central agency’s office in Mumbai.




“After the raid on the cruise, NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede gave vague statements about the number of people detained. He had said that 8-10 people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. but by morning the number came down to eight. Three people were let off,” Mailk said adding that one of the three detainees was a brother in law of a BJP leader.

Claiming that the raid was a pre-planned stategy to frame Shah Rukh Khan’s son, the NCP leader said that Aryan Khan was invited by Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who were later let off.

“I ask who ordered NCB to release these 3,” he added. Malik also said that these two are Aryan’s friends. On Instagram, Pratik Gaba is followed by Aryan Khan, Alaya F as well as ananya panday. However, his account is private.


He further claimed that Rishabh Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Kamboj who is the BJP leader. Malik claimed that BJP leaders from Maharashtra and Delhi made phone calls to release Sachdev, Gaba and Furniturewala. He demanded that the call records of these three persons should be released.

Malik further sought an independent probe into the incident. “Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids,” he said.

On Wednesday, Malik had alleged that a BJP leader, Manish Bhanushali, and a private detective, KP Gosavi, were part of the central agency’s raid. The spokesperson had questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau has the authority to allow private citizens to participate in the raids or take their help for such operations. He had also released two videos showing the purported involvement of the two men in the raid.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Three let off by NCB after raid, two of them had invited Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Three let off by NCB after raid, two of them had invited Aryan Khan, claims Maha Minister
By October 9, 2021
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists from Russia and Philippines

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists for defending freedom of expression
By October 8, 2021
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature
By October 7, 2021
Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 260 mn in Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 315 mn in Indian startups
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
To Top
Loading...