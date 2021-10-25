Nitin Gadkari bats for Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps along highways

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he has asked his ministry officials to work on a proposal to provide approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways.









Speaking at an event, Gadkari further said the government officials should take quick decisions as many projects are delayed due to delays in the decision-making process.

“Somebody sent me an SMS in which he wrote that he is travelling and there is not a single toilet in the 200-300 Km stretch of road.

“People are encroaching roadside lands and opening dhabas. In the morning, I told MoRTH officials, the way NHAI gives NOC for petrol pumps, the same way we should also consider giving authorised approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways,” the minister said.

Gadkari said that due to constant persuasion and follow up by his ministry, land acquisition processes for the construction of roads have been expedited.

“We have also increased the amount of compensation for land acquisition for construction of roads,” he said.