SG Analytics awarded GPTW certification, second year in a row

SG Analytics, a leading global insights and analytics firm, has been awarded the GPTW certification for 2022. It is the 2nd consecutive year that SG Analytics has received this certification, issued after a rigorous and objective review of the key metrics based on workforce analysis and direct employee feedback.

Great Place To Work (GPTW) is the world’s recognized leader in evaluating workplace culture. Since 1992, the organization has assessed over 100 million employees globally, gaining in-depth insights into what builds a workplace appealing to existing and prospective employees.









On being awarded the GPTW certification second year in a row, Sid Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of SG Analytics, affirmed, “Delighted to be certified as a Great Place To Work® (GPTW), with improved scores. Congratulations to all of us! But I strongly believe that this is a journey that we traverse together and there is no destination. We must keep improving and most importantly continue to listen. I remain committed to all my stakeholders.”

“Maintaining a high-performing and rewarding work culture for our colleagues is at the core of our growth and success. All our stakeholders, including our customers and society at large, experience the same. Our culture thrives, enabled by our values and unrelenting commitment to inclusivity and ‘sameness’ that employees enjoy within the company and our commitment to being a ‘source’ company stems from a thriving work environment enabled by our brand promise, Life’s Possible,” said Dr. Kiran Bala, Chief People Officer at SG Analytics. SG Analytics has been working toward enhancing and instituting employee experience by announcing innovative programs, such as a Profit-Sharing-Plan (PSP), and the implementation of a leave-sharing policy for all employees.

SG Analytics, a global insights and analytics company, offers data-centric research and contextual analytics services to its clients across the globe. With a team of over 1,100 employees, the company has its presence in New York, Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Zurich, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.