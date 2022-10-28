Hero Lectro launches new H3 and H5 e-cycles

Hero Lectro, the e-cycle brand of Hero Cycles Ltd., today announced the launch of two GEMTEC powered models – H3 and H5. At Rs. 27,499 and Rs. 28,499, the latest e-cycles offer first-in-the-segment features at an attractive price point. The H3 comes in “Blissful Black-Green” and “Blazing Black-Red”, while the H5 comes in “Groovy Green” and “Glorious Grey”.

The all-new Hero Lectro e-cycles feature a new Ride Geometry, Smart Fit Ergonomics using Strong and Light Materials (GEMTECTM), which were designed and developed at Hero Cycles’ R&D center.









Aimed at first-time e-cycle adopters, the latest value additions to Hero Lectro’s extensive portfolio encourage riders to #HopOntoElectric with an attractive list of features including easy access charging ports, hi-performance efficient carbon steel frame, and IP67 rated waterproof in-tube Li-ion battery for all weather use and complete protection against dust over extended time. An industry-first at this price point, the H3 and H5 come with dual disc brakes, offering precise braking with minimum effort, making them perfect for both urban as well as off-track roads.

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, said, “The introduction of the new GEMTECTM models in the Hero Lectro brand paves the way for advanced, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions designed to reflect the lifestyle and hustle of today’s youth. With GEMTECTM, we are introducing premium, industry-first e-cycles at attractive price points for our customers. Our latest campaign, #HopOntoElectric, encourages greater adoption of e-cycles in our collective effort towards sustainability. We want to change the way Indians commute by providing customers with the latest technology in active mobility solutions”

The new Hero Lectro H3 and H5 e-cycles have a smart LED display and are powered by a high torque 250W BLDC rear hub motor that results in smooth, reliable, and efficient commute, capable of achieving a max speed of 25 kmph. Additionally there is an IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah Intube Battery capable of providing a full charge in 4 hours with a range upto 30 km in a single charge. One can avail the new GEMTEC-units through their own D2C website at herolectro.com as well as through Hero Lectro’s extensive network of 600+ dealers, e-commerce channels, and exclusive Experience Centers and Zones in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Hero Lectro, the E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles, is India’s top e-cycle brand with the widest e-cycles portfolio in India, spanning over 15 variants across multiple utilities, including products with and without gears. Having introduced the first e-cycles which were made in India, Hero Lectro today enjoys a market share of ≈70%. Keeping the different user profiles in mind, Hero Lectro provides solutions for commuting, recreation, and last-mile delivery. Hero Lectro has introduced innovative design along with smart features in its E-Cycles. Riding a Hero Lectro e-cycle is pretty much like riding a bike except there is no bulk, no unearthly fuel costs, and no carbon emissions.