The 70-Hour Work Week: Health Risks and Industry Debate

In the midst of a global push for productivity, a controversial topic has resurfaced: the 70-hour work week. Recently, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reignited this debate by endorsing Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's call for extended working hours to propel India towards becoming a developed economy. However, this stance has met with significant criticism from health professionals, including a leading neurologist from Hyderabad who warns of the grave health risks associated with such prolonged work schedules.









In a 2023 statement, Narayana Murthy emphasized that young Indians should work 70 hours a week if they want the country to compete with developed nations. Echoing this sentiment, Bhavish Aggarwal stated on a recent podcast that he is “fully in sync” with Murthy’s advice. This endorsement has sparked a fresh wave of discussions about the implications of such a demanding work culture.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, has been vocal about the dangers of working excessively long hours. According to Dr. Kumar, “Working long hours is associated with increased risk of multiple serious diseases and even premature death.” He cited various scientific studies showing that working 55 or more hours per week is linked to a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared to working 35-40 hours a week.

Dr. Kumar further pointed out that over 800,000 people die each year due to the health effects of long working hours. These include increased risks of being overweight, developing prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, and experiencing moderate to severe depressive symptoms. “People working 69 or more hours a week are more likely to have moderate to severe depressive symptoms than those working 40 hours a week,” he noted.

The neurologist also criticized CEOs who advocate for longer work hours, suggesting that their motivations are often driven by profit and personal gain rather than the well-being of their employees. “CEOs are inclined to recommend long working hours for their employees to improve their company’s profits and their own net worth,” he said, adding that employees who fall ill due to overwork can be easily replaced.

Dr. Kumar advised employees to seek out organizations that prioritize their health and well-being, emphasizing the importance of a balanced work-life dynamic. “It is in your best interest to choose an organization that cares for employees and recommends reasonable working hours to ensure a better work-life balance,” he urged.

The controversy over the 70-hour work week isn’t new, but the recent comments from industry leaders have brought it back into the spotlight. When asked about Murthy’s advice, Aggarwal responded, “I should do more, and I’m fully in sync with his direction to the youth.” He pointed to the significant contributions of Infosys co-founders Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, who returned to the company in crucial roles to guide it through challenging times.

While the dedication of these industry stalwarts is undeniable, the broader implications of advocating for such extended work hours must be considered. The health risks associated with long working hours cannot be ignored, and the push for higher productivity should not come at the cost of employee well-being.

In conclusion, while the goal of transforming India into a developed economy is commendable, it is crucial to strike a balance between work and health. As the debate over the 70-hour work week continues, it is essential to prioritize sustainable working conditions that promote both economic growth and the overall well-being of the workforce.