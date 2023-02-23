One of the biggest pain points in the students’ lives is those last-minute revisions filled with overwhelming emotions and a lot of hustle of what to revise and what not to. Should they just stick to the highlighted portions and important questions or go through all of them again? With access to technology and the increasing adoption of edtech solutions, here are 5 platforms that are here to help you get over this dilemma!

Pearson Revel: Revel improves results by empowering students to participate actively in learning. More than a digital textbook, the platform delivers an engaging blend of author content, media, and assessment.









With Revel, students read and practice in one continuous experience. Their interactive content and assessments integrated throughout the narrative provide opportunities for students to explore and apply concepts. With the platform being mobile and user-friendly, students can learn on the go — anytime, anywhere, on any device.

McGraw Hill Connect: With more than a decade of collecting data from billions of questions answered across 90+ disciplines, the platform has learned a lot about adaptive learning’s impact on student performance. The platform picks up on the topics, the depth of coverage, and even the time students spend on an assignment, and later, it helps build a foundation using brand-new chapters and concepts.

Believing that a student always has their phone on themselves, the free ReadAnywhere app provided by the platform lets students access their required reading and assignments anywhere, anytime, across devices – even offline.

Macmillan LaunchPad: With the purpose of inspiring what’s possible for every learner, the platform is constantly working to create a positive force in education. This is being done through their learning ebook app that lets users download their new e-books onto a computer or mobile device and read offline.

Additionally, by closely engaging with educators and administrators, the platform helps students develop a clearer understanding of their challenges.

Cengage MindTap: MindTap possesses a learning path that introduces key concepts from the onset of a course and progresses from understanding to application. They aid the students in grasping better and revising quicker through their interactive homework and quizzes that further support student comprehension and application of key concepts. Students can easily track their course performance and identify challenging topic areas.

WileyPlus NextGen: With an aim to help the learners with quality material that enables students to identify and focus on areas that are particularly challenging to them, their flexible and linear learning paths organize materials, including eTextbook content, videos, animations and practice questions, into customisable modules in a manner that is easy to access and follow for the students.